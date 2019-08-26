Army chief lauds military scientists’ capabilities

TEHRAN – Iranian Army Commander Abdolrahim Mousavi said on Monday that the capabilities of Iran’s military scientists are much higher than what is seen.

“I’m not unaware of the capabilities and the progress of the defense industry,” Major General Mousavi said, Mehr reported. “The capabilities and determination of the young scientists in the Defense Ministry is much higher than what we’ve witnessed.”

He also said Iran’s homegrown defense weapons have been designed after thorough examination of the threats facing the country.

On Thursday, Iran unveiled a long-range surface-to-air missile system, dubbed “Bavar-373”, saying the missile system is more advanced than the U.S. Patriot system and its Russian counterpart S-300.

“The system has been designed and developed considering the country’s need for a defense system with a high range,” Brigadier General Shahrokh Shahram, a deputy defense minister, told national TV on Thursday night.

Bavar-373 is a mobile missile defense system designed to intercept and destroy incoming hostile targets. The system employs missiles that have a maximum range of 300 kilometers. The system is capable of simultaneously detecting up to 300 targets, tracking 60 targets at once and engaging six targets at a time.

MH/