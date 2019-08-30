Iran, Armenia discuss electricity swap

TEHRAN - Iran's Ambassador to Armenia Kazem Sajjadi held talks with Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of the Republic of Armenia Suren Papikyan on Thursday to discuss energy swap between Tehran and Yerevan.

During the meeting, Kazem Sajjadi discussed mutual cooperation, North-South Freeway and transfer of energy by implementing the third line of the network for electricity transfer to Armenia with the Armenian minister.

Papikyan, for his part, expressed satisfaction over his visit to Iran to attend the Conference on Tehran Urban Water Management, hoping that he will hold talks with the Iranian colleagues to examine avenues to promote economic cooperation.

Armenia is a country in the South Caucasus region of Eurasia. Located in Western Asia on the Armenian Highlands, it is bordered by Turkey to the west, Georgia to the north, the de facto independent Republic of Artsakh and Azerbaijan to the east, and Iran and Azerbaijan's exclave of Nakhchivan to the south.

EF/MA