Voice of Arak, Hafttapeh workers should be heard: Raisi

TEHRAN – Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi has criticized the current type of privatization in Iran, saying the voice of the workers of Arak city and Hafttapeh should be heard.

“In my trip to Arak, I listened to the words of Araki workers before any meeting,” Raisi said on Thursday, Ensaf News reported.

He said privatization is one of the needs of the country and the government should support the private sector, but criticized policies that lead to decreased production.

“Such privatization in the country is wasting public property and is different from that privatization that existed in the law,” he said, adding that the Judiciary will follow up on such issues.

Earlier this week, Iranian lawmakers released a statement to thank the Judiciary Chief Ebrahimi Raisi for taking measures to root out corruption.

MP Abolfazl Aboutorabi said on Monday that the statement, which has been so far signed by more than 100 lawmakers, voiced support for the measures adopted by the Judiciary in order to fight corruption.

“Officials of the Judiciary will not allow corruption to nest in any location within the system, and on the agenda must be finding the best way to recognize these [corrupt] individuals,” Raisi said weeks ago.

“Anywhere within the administrative, judicial, economic, cultural or political system that becomes infected with corruption, we will confront it,” he stated.

MH/