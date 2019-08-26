MPs hail Raisi’s anti-corruption moves

TEHRAN – Iranian lawmakers have released a statement to thank the Judiciary Chief Ebrahimi Raisi for taking measures to root out corruption, MP Abolfazl Aboutorabi said on Monday.

Aboutorabi said the statement, which has been so far signed by more than 100 lawmakers, voices support for the measures adopted by the Judiciary in order to fight corruption, Fars reported.

It came a day after former presidential aide for civil rights Shahindokht Molaverdi praised the Judiciary and said the recent measures have given people a glimmer of hope.

“It seems that the quick, precise and decisive fight against corruption, which has been done without leniency, discrimination and double-standards…, has given people a lot of hope about the existence of a serious determination to fight [corruption],” ISNA on Sunday quoted Molaverdi as saying.

She emphasized that fair and transparent enforcement of convictions and penalties can restore public trust.

“People expect decisiveness and seriousness from the Judiciary in combating the roots [of corruption] and confronting the main instigators and corrupt individuals,” she added.

Under the newly appointed Ebrahim Raisi, the Judiciary has launched a fresh attempt to combat corruption, which has so far seen the arrest of many individuals, including those working in the Judiciary.

“Officials of the Judiciary will not allow corruption to nest in any location within the system, and on the agenda must be finding the best way to recognize these [corrupt] individuals,” Raisi said earlier this month.

“Anywhere within the administrative, judicial, economic, cultural or political system that becomes infected with corruption, we will confront it,” he stated.

Raisi also said last week that the Judiciary is dead-set to confront even those “white collars” who deem themselves as the red lines which the system cannot cross.

“In confronting corruption, we do not know any red lines except for [not] implementing the law,” he said.

Brigadier General Gholam-Hossein Gheibparvar, the former commander of the Basij, on Monday urged governmental bodies to take a tougher stance in battling corruption.

“The government must always refine itself, because the existence of a corrupt element in an organization impacts the entire atmosphere,” Gheibparvar said.

MH/