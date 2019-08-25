Ex-presidential aide hails Judiciary’s anti-corruption campaign

TEHRAN – Former presidential aide for civil rights Shahindokht Molaverdi has hailed the anti-corruption measures adopted by the Judiciary, saying the recent measures have given people a glimmer of hope.

“It seems that the quick, precise and decisive fight against corruption, which has been done without leniency, discrimination and double-standards…, has given people a lot of hope about the existence of a serious determination to fight [corruption],” ISNA on Sunday quoted Molaverdi as saying.

She emphasized that fair and transparent enforcement of convictions and penalties can restore public trust.

“People expect decisiveness and seriousness from the Judiciary in combating the roots [of corruption] and confronting the main instigators and corrupt individuals,” she added.

Under its new head Ebrahim Raisi, the Judiciary has launched an anti-corruption crackdown which has so far seen the arrest of many individuals, including those working in the Judiciary.

“Officials of the Judiciary will not allow corruption to nest in any location within the system, and on the agenda must be finding the best way to recognize these [corrupt] individuals,” Raisi said earlier this month.

“Anywhere within the administrative, judicial, economic, cultural or political system that becomes infected with corruption, we will confront it,” he stated.

Last month, Judiciary spokesman Gholam Hossein Esmaili confirmed the arrest of Akbar Tabari, a deputy to former Judiciary chief Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani.

Speaking at a press conference, Esmaili said Tabari has been arrested for exerting influence on some legal cases and having unlawful and unethical relationships with regard to the cases.

Last week, Raisi said the Judiciary is determined to confront even those “white collars” who deem themselves as the red lines which the system cannot cross.

“In confronting corruption, we do not know any red lines except for [not] implementing the law,” he said.

