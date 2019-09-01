Stock market issues 47,000 trading codes in a month

TEHRAN- Some 47,000 new trading codes were issued in Iran’s stock market during the fifth month of current Iranian calendar year, Mordad (July 23-August 22), IRNA quoted Fariba Akhavan, the deputy managing director of Central Securities Depository of Iran (CSDI), as saying on Saturday.

With the new codes issued, the total number of trading codes in the country’s capital market reached 11.042 million, Akhavan announced.

She also said that 92 codes have been issued for the foreign shareholders since the beginning of current Iranian calendar year (March 21) and the total number of foreign shareholders’ codes is 1,366 at the moment.

The first trading code was issued for a foreign shareholder in Iranian calendar year of 1373 (1994-95) to let it commence its activity in Iranian capital market.

Presence of new shareholders in Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) rose 40 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1396 compared to its preceding year.

CSDI is the sole registrar, central custodian and clearing house for the Iranian financial market of four exchanges including TSE, Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

