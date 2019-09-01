Principlists to unify for upcoming election: top figure

TEHRAN – The head of the Front of the Followers of the Line of Imam and Leadership, which is a conservative political group, has said that the principlists have begun efforts to form a coalition for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Mohammad Reza Bahonar also called on all factions within the principlist camp to set aside their differences and unify for the elections, saying, “The experience of the last two elections shows that we reach unity.”

He made the remarks during a press conference in Tehran on Sunday, according to Mehr.

Bahonor also said his camp has 300 potential candidates for the Tehran constituency.

“So far… 300 names have been presented to the council of coalition and we are studying them,” he explained.

Parliamentary elections will be held in late winter 2020.