Iran’s Hassan Taftian takes bronze at Bellinzona

TEHRAN – Iranian athlete Hassan Taftian claimed a bronze medal at the men’s 100m at the Galà dei Castelli in Bellinzona, Switzerland, on Sunday.

Reigning world champion Justin Gatlin won the event dipping under the 10 seconds barrier with 9.97 on the brand new track, edging out last year’s Bellinzona winner Michael Rodgers, who finished second with 10.00.

Taftian claimed a bronze medal, clocking 10.16.

Gala dei Castelli has drawn top athletes from Switzerland and the rest of the world to Bellinzona every summer since 2011.