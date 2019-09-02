Iranian banks’ foreign assets up 13%

TEHRAN - The total value of Iranian banks’ foreign assets by June 21 stood at 9.245 quadrillion rials (about $220.11 billion), registering a 13-percent rise compared with the corresponding period of last year.

According to the latest data published by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), the figure stood at 8.188 quadrillion rials (about $194.9 billion) for the last year’s same time span, and it reached 9.171 quadrillion rials (about $218.35 billion) at the end of the last Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2019).

Since the foreign branches of state-run banks are not considered in calculating the foreign assets, private banks and non-bank credit institutions account for the biggest share of the country’s banking system’s foreign assets.

As reported, Central Bank of Iran’s foreign assets, however, witnessed a slight 1.5-percent decrease in the said period, falling to 4.527 quadrillion rials (nearly $107.8 billion) from last year’s 4.594 quadrillion rials (about $109.4 billion).

EF/MA

