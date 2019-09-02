Bangladeshi troupe performs play on Sadi in Dhaka

TEHRAN – The Bangladeshi theater troupe Chandrakala has performed its new production “Sheikh Sadi”, a play about the life story of Persian poet Sheikh Muslih od-Din Sadi Shirazi, at the National Theatre Hall of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in Dhaka.

Bangladeshi Minister of Cultural Affairs, K. M. Khalid, Iran’s acting cultural attaché, Mohammad-Mehdi Hosseini, and a number of cultural officials of the country attended the opening performance of the play held on last Thursday, Iran’s Islamic Culture and Relations Organization announced on Monday.

“Although Sadi is an international character, we are proud that his words and ideas are deeply ingrained in Bangladeshi society and his stories and poems are discussed in educational and religious centers,” Hosseini said before the performance.

“The troupe has held numerous rehearsals and sessions to give performances that Sadi deserves,” he added.

He pointed to the use of Sadi’s original poems by Bangladeshi people during their religious rituals and said, “This attitude shows the Bangladeshi people’s profound understanding of Sadi as a true mystic.”

He also expressed his hope that “Sheikh Sadi” will be highly regarded by theatergoers during its performances in Bangladesh.

On his part, Khalid also said that he feels proud that his country is organizing a performance on Sadi and added that the Persian poet has never been a stranger in his country as Bangladeshi people have always regarded his poems and stories in their daily life.

Chandrakala president Mamunur Rashid also gave a speech elaborating his troupe’s great efforts to prepare the play for performance.

He also announced his plan to stage the play in India and several other countries in the future.

H. R. Anik is the director of the play written by Apurba Kumar Kundu. Anik also plays the role of Sadi. Hamidur Rahman Pappu has collaborated in the production as a composer while Fazle Rabbi Sukarna is the set designer of the group.

One of the greatest figures of classical Persian literature, Sadi is famous worldwide for his Bustan (The Orchard) and Gulistan (The Rose Garden).

Photo: H. R. Anik plays the role of Persian poet Sheikh Muslih od-Din Sadi Shirazi in “Sheikh Sadi” the National Theatre Hall in Dhaka, Bangladesh on August 29, 2019.

MMS/YAW

