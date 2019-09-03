Women entrepreneurs receive business loans up to $120,000

TEHRAN – Cooperatives, Labor, and Social Welfare Minister Mohammad Shariatmadari has announced that low interest loans of up to 5 billion rials (nearly $120,000) will be provided to women entrepreneurs to start their own businesses.

The emergence of women-owned businesses and creation of new jobs have influenced the economy; consequently, the resources to support them should grow as well, he stated.

Women even surpassed men in receiving job creation loans and starting their own businesses in rural areas, he noted.

“We must take steps toward sustainable jobs and sources of income; therefore, we decided to grant women entrepreneurs low-interest loans amounting to 5 billion rials (nearly $120,000).”

Iranian women’s artworks and handicrafts can be exported to foreign markets to convey both the country's culture and bring economic profit, he concluded.

FB/MG