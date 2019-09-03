Borders are secure: Iranian army chief 

TEHRAN – The Iranian army chief has said full security prevails in the country’s borders thanks to the efforts by the armed forces.

Addressing a military ceremony on Tuesday, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said the security, calm and suitable conditions along the borders have been achieved through the genuine efforts of the military.

Mousavi in the meantime maintained that certain operations by the Army remain undisclosed for safeguarding the country’s interests.

“A series of recent measures taken by the Army (in this regard) have not been publicized for special security reasons and intelligence considerations,” the commander remarked.

What is important for the Army is that it has stood against the foes and that “the enemy is feeling the pain of our slap on his face,” he underlined.

In remarks in July, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said Tehran will give a crushing response to any move threatening the country’s security.

In a speech in April 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the U.S. is aware of the crushing response it will have to face in case it takes military action against Iran.

The “era of hit and run is now over”, and the U.S. knows that if it gets entangled in military action against Iran, it will receive much harsher blows, Ayatollah Khamenei underlined.

The U.S. is seeking a way to evade the costs of standing against Iran and place them on regional countries, the Leader said, reminding certain regional countries that if they confront Iran, “they will definitely suffer blows and defeat”.

SP/PA

