Tehran mayor in Vienna to attend international conference

TEHRAN – The mayor of Tehran, heading a delegation, visited Vienna late Monday to participate in BRIDGE for Cities 4.0 confab running from September 3-4.

Upon his arrival, Pirouz Hanachi was welcomed by Iranian Ambassador to Austria and Slovakia Ebadollah Molaei and Iranian ambassador and permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Kazem Gharibabadi, according to IRNA.

Hanachi has been invited by mayor and governor of Vienna Michael Ludwig. He was scheduled to deliver a speech on the Tehran Municipality in the field of innovation and creating smart cities.

“BRIDGE for Cities” is a large-scale annual event, which aims to advance the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the New Urban Agenda,” according to BRIDGE website.

The event promotes the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development via the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), with which it shares many similarities, in all participating countries, to encourage municipal officials and development stakeholders to scale up their engagement in inclusive and sustainable urban-industrial development initiatives, the website further mentions.

During his stay, Hanachi also plans to talks with the Vienna mayor and his counterparts from other countries.

He is scheduled to visit the most important civil projects in Vienna in the field of smart cities, waste management, rescue systems, fire department and public transportation systems.

The Tehran mayor will then head to Germany to visit Governing Mayor of Berlin Michael Muller.

SP/PA