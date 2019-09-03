IIDCYA museum launches escape room area “Pars Heritage” 

TEHRAN – The Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) opened an escape room area named “Pars Heritage” at the IIDCYA History Museum on Monday.

An escape room, also known as an “escape game”, is a live-action team-based game where players cooperatively discover clues, solve puzzles, and accomplish tasks in one or more rooms in order to progress and accomplish a specific goal in a limited amount of time.

This escape room takes teenage players in groups of four to ten to ancient Iran, giving them a one-hour time period to find signs to discover the hidden treasure of the game.

“In various stages of the game, players will learn some facts about the Elamite civilization, Median Empire and Achaemenid dynasty,” Mohammad-Hossein Karimi, the designer of the game, said during the opening ceremony of the escape room area.

Due to the above-mentioned facts, IIDCYA History Museum director Vida Maleki also called “Pars Heritage” a game with a totally local context, which observes the educational aspect beside its entertaining side.

Ali Dorostkar, a member of the Toys Control Council, who attended the opening ceremony of the game area said, “Curiosity and desire to learn lead people toward perfection, and if a society wants to develop it should be inquisitive and teach its young adults to pursue such an attitude.”

Photo: A view of the escape room area named “Pars Heritage”, which opened at the IIDCYA History Museum on September 2, 2019. (IIDCYA/Mahmud Rahimi)

