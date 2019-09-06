Russia, India to continue economic co-op with Iran: statement

TEHRAN - Russia and India said in a joint statement on Wednesday that they both will continue their trade and economic cooperation with Iran, Sputnik reported.

The statement was released after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks at an economic forum in Vladivostok in Russia’s Far East.

"The sides acknowledge the importance of full and efficient implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program for ensuring regional and international peace, security and stability. They confirm full commitment to Resolution 2231 of the UN Security Council", the statement after the Russian-Indian summit read.

Russia and India maintain that the crisis must be resolved peacefully; thus, both countries have expressed determination to continue legitimate trade and economic cooperation with Tehran.

Moscow and New Delhi also signed several agreements, including a strategy for boosting cooperation on trade, economy and investment.

According to the joint declaration, Russia and India would continue promoting trade in national currencies.

"Work will continue to promote a system of mutual transactions in national currencies", they said.

During the event, Novak also said Moscow is mulling over investment in Iran's oil industry, which is currently the target of U.S. sanctions aimed at drive the country’s oil exports to zero.

Several senior officials from the Asian countries including India, Japan, Malaysia, and Mongolia attended the forum along with Russian officials headed by President Vladimir Putin.

EF/MA