Venice association honors Anahid Abad, Homayun Ershadi 

TEHRAN – The Venice-based Blue Knowledge Association honored Iranian-Armenian director Anahid Abad and Iranian actor Homayun Ershadi with the Marco Polo Awards for their lifetime achievements on Wednesday.

Abad is the director of acclaimed drama “Yeva”, a co-production between Iran and Armenia.

Ershadi is best known for his role in legendary Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami’s film “Taste of Cherry”, the winner of Palme d’Or at the 1997 Cannes Film Festival.



The Blue Knowledge Association honors international figures who stand out in the world of art, culture and health on the Marco Polo Project every year.

The project also aims at supporting cultural activities that try to make dialogue between the East and West.

Photo: Iranian director Anahid Abad holds her Marco Polo Award in Venice on September 4, 2019.

