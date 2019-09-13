Philanthropists donate $260,000 to health sector in a year

TEHRAN – Iranian benefactors contributed some 11 billion rials (nearly $260,000) towards development of the health sector last year (March 2018-March 2019), secretory of the national health charity association has announced.

The health charity association, founded in the Iranian calendar year 1386 (March 2007-2008), is a non-profit organization that provides charity-based services to the health sector such as building hospitals and supplying medical equipment and medication for the underprivileged.

“Some 60 trillion rials (nearly $1.5 billion) have been allocated to the health sector since the association has been established,” ISNA quoted Hossein-Ali Shahriari as saying on Wednesday.

Despite economic problems, last year some 11 billion rials (around $260,000) was allotted to help those patients who are financially struggling, he highlighted.

“Some 110,000 philanthropists are active members of the health charity association in 300 parts of the country, contributing to development of the health sector,” Esmaeil Ghanian, deputy director of the association told IRNA in August 2018.



FB/MG