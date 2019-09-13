“Disappearance” director Ali Asgari selected for Bulgarian festival jury 

TEHRAN – Ali Asgari, the Iranian director of acclaimed movie “Disappearance”, has been selected as a member of the jury of the 16th In the Palace International Short Film Festival in Varna, Bulgaria, the organizers have announced.

He is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and his “Disappearance” was named best film the 28th Singapore International Film Festival in 2017. The film had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival and Toronto Film Festival.

UK-based Arab producer Faisal-Azam Qureshi, Contrast Films manager Katya Trichkova from Bulgaria, Swiss cinematographer Pascal Reinmann and Philip Ilson, the artistic director of the London Short Film Festival, are also among the members of the jury.

The Iranian films “The Sea Swells” by Amir Gholami, “Last Season” by Hamidreza Arashkia, and “One Person” by Mahbubeh Kalai will be screened in various sections of the festival, which will run from September 19 to 26.

Photo: Ali Asgari attends a photocall for his movie the “Disappearance” during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Casino on September 8, 2017 in Venice, Italy. (Getty Images Europe/Vittorio Zunino Celotto)

MMS/YAW

