Nine foreign movies to screen at Iran’s Farda festival 

TEHRAN – The 5th Farda Technology and Industry Film and Photography Festival will review a lineup of nine films from overseas filmmakers.

Switzerland’s Oscar-nominated director Christian Frei’s documentary “Genesis 2.0” co-directed by Maxim Arbugaev in 2018 will be screened at the festival, which will take place in Tehran from October 7 to 9.

The film is about hunters that are searching for tusks of extinct mammoths on the remote New Siberian Islands in the Arctic Ocean.

The tusk hunters find a surprisingly well-preserved mammoth carcass. Such finds are magnets for high-tech genetic scientists, who want to bring the extinct woolly mammoth back to life à la “Jurassic Park”. Resurrecting the mammoth is the first manifestation of the next great technological revolution in which Man becomes Creator.

Swiss filmmaker Marcel Barelli’s seven-minute animated film “Lucens” about the story of Switzerland’s first and also the last nuclear power plant is among the movies.

“At the Other Side of Technology”, a co-production between Spain and Ghana directed by José Prieto and Leonardo Llamas in 2016, will also be reviewed.

The documentary explores the daily lives of Ahmed, Halid and Ismaeel, immigrants from the Northern Region in Ghana belonging to the Dagombe minority tribe, who live and work in Agbogbloshie, the final destination of useless electronic devices from developed countries and one of the most polluted places on Earth.

Australian filmmaker Radheya Jegatheva’s short animated movie “Irony” about the relationship between man and technology has also been selected to be screened.

The selection also includes “The Earth Is Humming”, American director Garrett Bradley’s 2018 short documentary that shows Japan’s earthquake preparedness as a way of life and a full-blown industry.

The festival will also screen films from Bosnia, Ukraine and Germany.

