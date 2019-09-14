‘Netanyahu, aka little Hitler, is sinking Israel to survive’

TEHRAN – Hossein Amir Abdollahian, a senior foreign policy advisor to the Iranian parliament speaker, says the efforts made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stay in power is helping earlier destruction of Israel, Mehr reported on Saturday.

The “little Hitler” is seeking to ignite a war in the region with the support of the Trump administration and the money of some oil-rich countries, Amir Abdollahian said, referring to Netanyahu.

He strongly denounced Israel’s new plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, saying, “In case of this measure’s realization, which is a violation of international law, the Palestinian nation and the Resistance will teach a great lesson to the Zionists for playing with fire.”

The senior advisor also called on international bodies and all countries to take practical steps to stop the Israeli regime’s measures which threaten global peace and security.

“The Zionist regime’s prime minister and the Zionists should abandon their dreams and know that the Palestinian and regional fighters cannot wait to teach an unforgettable and historic lesson to Zionists with all their power and experience from 33-day and Gaza wars.”

On Tuesday evening, Netanyahu promised to annex the Jordan Valley if he wins the upcoming elections, drawing sharp criticism from the Palestinians as well as countries in the Middle East, including Jordan, Iran, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Israel occupied the West Bank in the 1967 Six-Day War in a move never recognized by the international community.

The Jordan Valley accounts for around one-third of the West Bank. Israeli right-wing politicians have long viewed the 2,400-square kilometer (926.65-square mile) strategic area as a part of the territory they would never retreat from and stated that the Israeli military would maintain its control there under any peace agreement with the Palestinians.

“There is one place where we can apply Israeli sovereignty immediately after the (September 17) elections,” Netanyahu said in a speech broadcast live on Israeli TV channels.

“If I receive from you, citizens of Israel, a clear mandate to do so ... today I announce my intention to apply with the formation of the next government Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and northern Dead Sea.”

MH/PA