Over 9,000 Tehrani children attend “The city I love” competition

Held from August 29 to September 6, the painting contest was open to children and teenagers aged 4 to 14, Mojtaba Daneshvar, director of citizenship education of Tehran Municipality, said, adding that the number of participants indicate the success underlying popularity peaks of such cultural-educational events, ISNA news agency reported on Sunday.

The painting contest called “The city I love” focused on issues related to life in the metropolis, including environment and green spaces, transportation and traffic, urban services, cultural and social issues, recreational facilities, sports, and entertainment. The competition was an attempt to create an intellectual challenge for children and teenagers to address their demands from urban managers and mayors, he noted.

“To build a more child-friendly city, we initially need to reach a common context which id formed by the children’s needs, adding, many social and psychological experts believe that using imagery and painting is one of the best ways to better understand children's expectations from the city,” he explained.

The painting competition was organized by the Municipality in partnership with Tehran Department of Education, and Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults, he added.

“The drawings or paintings will be submitted by a group of artists, then the best art work of each age group will be chosen and the winners will be granted awards.”

An exhibition will be held in Tehran concurrent with the International Children's Day to showcase the selected paintings in order to be noticed by art enthusiasts across the country, he concluded.

