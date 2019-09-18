Iran officially warns U.S. against accusations of attack on Saudi Aramco 

TEHRAN – Iran has officially presented a letter to the Swiss embassy in Tehran strongly warning U.S. officials against their claims that Iran had a role in the attacks on the Saudi Aramco oil facilities.

The letter was submitted to the Swiss ambassador to Tehran whose country represents the U.S. interests in Iran.

In the letter, which was presented on Monday afternoon, Iran has insisted that it was not involved in the attack on the Saudi oil installations and that claims by U.S. Secretary of States Mike Pompeo and President Donald Trump are sheer lies and condemned them.

Iran has also insisted in the letter that if “any moves” takes place against Iran, they will face an immediate response by Iran and that the domain of the Iranian armed forces’ response will not be limited to the “source of threat”.

PA/PA