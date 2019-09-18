Iran’s Art for Peace Festival to open on Friday 

TEHRAN – Iran’s Art for Peace Festival will open in Baroque Gallery in Tehran on Friday.

The motto of this year’s festival is “The World Is Colorful”, the director of the festival, Fereidun Farbud, said during a press conference held at the gallery on Tuesday.

Artists from 20 countries will be displaying 200 works in the media of painting, photo, sculpture, motion graphic, installation, video art, cinema and theater during the seventh edition of the festival.

Art centers from France and India are among the 12 galleries that will be participating in this year’s festival, which will be running until October 4.

The artworks are also coming from Italy, Germany, Australasia, Spain, South Korea, Brazil and several other countries.

A lineup of 23 films will be screened during the festival at the Farhang Theater Hall in Tehran for four days on September 23, 25, 28 and 30.

The theater will offer free admission on these four days. However, members of the audience need to register on the festival website.

The Art for Peace Festival is a non-competitive event. However, two films selected by the organizers and the audience will be honored with special awards on the closing day.

The festival was established in 2013 by the Iran Art for Peace Group, an independent ensemble led by graphic designer Farbud.

The festival is organized every year in Tehran to promote world peace as well as to attract attention to the environmental issues in the country.

The organizers also honor an individual who has made a significant contribution to peace with a medal every year.

Photo: A poster for the seventh edition of the 7th Art for Peace Festival.

RM/MMS/YAW

