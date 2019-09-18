Mureza Auto Company to distribute Iranian cars in South Africa

TEHRAN - Mureza Auto Company, an African car brand registered in Zimbabwe and South Africa, plans to assemble and distribute Iranian developed vehicles in Southern Africa through a joint venture with Iran’s SAIPA Group based in Tehran.

As reported by IRNA, according to an announcement by Mureza, the company initially will have a joint venture with SAIPA Group for platform-sharing and the supply of major components but the ultimate objective is to design and manufacture vehicles in Africa for African drivers.

The business is being backed by funders in the United Arab Emirates.

"There is a void between the new vehicles and used vehicles currently sold in African countries and we propose to fill this gap with new models priced not much above the cost of a used import, which are heavily taxed in certain markets,” Tatenda Mungofa, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mureza Auto, said.

The company has an ambitious product plan starting with a rebadged SAIPA Quick crossover/hatchback that will make its debut during Automechanika Johannesburg Exhibition which is being held at the Expo Centre, Nasrec during September 18-21.

According to Mungofa there is even a battery-electric platform for the X200 platform under development in South Africa by Energy Doctors and the next step will be the local development of a range of one-ton pick-ups and a panel van under the Tusker model name.

EF/MA