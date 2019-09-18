Mooud Bonyadifar to referee Tehran derby

TEHRAN - Mooud Bonyadifar has been chosen to officiate Tehran derby between Esteghlal and Persepolis football teams.

The match will take place in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on Sunday.

Bonyadifar, 34, has been officiating in Iran Professional League (IPL) for five seasons and has been on the international list since 2013.

He will be assisted by Mohammad Reza Mansouri and Hassan Zahiri in this match.

Persepolis sit at the fourth place in the table with six points from three matches and Esteghlal are 11th with two points.

Tehran derby is arguably the most important derby in Asia.