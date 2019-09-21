Persepolis coach Calderon thrilled to meet Esteghlal

TEHRAN – Gabriel Calderon says that he is thrilled to face Persepolis’s arch-rivals Esteghlal football team in Tehran derby.

Argentine Gabriel Calderon and Esteghlal Italian coach Andrea Stramaccioni will experience Tehran derby for the first time and they know that how important the match is for the fans.

“First, I would like to say it’s a great honor for me being in this great match. Tehran derby is one of the most important derbies in the world. We are fully ready for this match and we have a great desire to win,” Caldron said in the pre-match press conference.

Will Persepolis play an attacking football?

“For me, attacking football means a balance against our opponents. We respect Esteghlal as we respect the other teams in Iran league. I hope Tehran derby make Iran football proud,” the Argentine added.

Persepolis captain Jalal Hosseini will most likely miss the match due to stomach pain.

“Jalal is a great player and a role model for our players. He will be absent for the match against Esteghlal but there is no excuse. Jalal is always with us,” Calderon stated.

Persepolis have scored just two goals in three matches and Calderon says that his team’s midfielders must create more scoring chances.

“I believe that if a team play well at the middle of the field, their strikers will have more scoring chances,” Calderon concluded.