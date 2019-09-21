Esteghlal need more time: Andrea Stramaccioni

TEHRAN – Andrea Stramaccioni says that Esteghlal football team need more time to learn the new strategy.

Under the Italian coach, Esteghlal have suffered one defeat and two late draws in Iran league.

Esteghlal are scheduled to meet their arch-rivals Persepolis on Sunday in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

“We are preparing for this important match and I’ve requested my players to give 110-percent effort in this match. Every one of us has to take responsibility for what we have done, if not, I will be disappointed,” Stramaccioni said at the pre-match press conference.

Esteghlal forward Cheick Tidiane Diabaté will be absent in the match due to a rib injury.

“Diabaté will most likely miss the match as well as Farshid Esmaeili. Also, Mehdi Ghaedi is a doubt for the derby. But we are mentally prepared because we have an important match ahead,” the ex-Inter coach stated.

Can the fear of being fired make you feel worried?

“In professional football, you have to expect everything. I will step down if I am problem. I will respect the club’s decision,” Stramaccioni answered.

“We need more time to build a team we want. Esteghlal have missed so many players and play with a new coach and with a new style. It takes time. I don’t care about the derby’s result. We want to strengthen Esteghlal, that’s why we are here,” the 43-year-old coach concluded.