What’s in Tehran art galleries

* An exhibition of paintings by Maryam Sharifi is underway at White Line Gallery.

The exhibit named “Sweet Imaginations” will run until September 30 at the gallery located at 22 Parvin Alley, off Jam-e Jam St. off Vali-e Asr Ave.

Painting

* Samira Darya, Zahra Qarakhani, Ahura Mohammadi, Manuchehr Motabar, Ali Golestaneh, Mostafa Soltani and eight more artists are displaying their paintings in an exhibition at Artibition Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “The Connection between Architecture and Painting” runs until September 30 at the gallery located at Qandi Alley, Sasanipur St., Golnabi St., off Shariati Ave.

* Golestan Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Farshid Razavi.

The exhibit will run until September 29 at the gallery located at 34 Kamasai St. in the Darus neighborhood.

* Paintings by Mojdeh Hassani are on display in an exhibition at Shalman Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Cold Silence” will be running until September 25 at the gallery that can be found at 27 Kavusi Alley, West Rudbar St., off Mirdamad Blvd.

* A collection of paintings by Erfan Shahyad is on display in an exhibition at Vista Gallery.

The exhibit named “Moment” will run until October 1 at the gallery located at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.

* An exhibition of paintings by Amir-Nasser Akhlaqi is currently on view in an exhibition at Homa Gallery.

Entitled “A Hunger for Disorder”, the exhibit runs until September 30 at the gallery located at No. 8, Forth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Iman Afsarian is showcasing his latest paintings in an exhibition at Asar Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “About Dust, Shadow, Glass and Water” runs until October 18 at the gallery, which can be found at No. 16 Barforushan St., Iranshahr St.

* Paintings by Daryush Qarezad are on display in an exhibition at Tarrahan Azad Gallery.

The exhibit named “Another Time” will run until October 1 at the gallery located at 5 Salmas Square, off Fatemi St.

* Saless Gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings by Maahyaar Charmchi.

The exhibit titled “The Game” will be running until September 25 at the gallery located at 148 Karim Khan Ave.



Drawing

* A collection of drawings by Mania Jalali is on view in an exhibition at Saye Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Private Zone” will run until September 25 at the gallery that can be found at 3 Aqakhani Alley, Omidvar St. in the Niavaran neighborhood.



Photo

* Ebrahiminejad Gallery will be organizing an exhibition of photos by a group of photographers on Sunday to celebrate the Sacred Defense Week.

The exhibit will continue until October 7 at the gallery located at 72 Ahang St., off Mahallati Highway.

