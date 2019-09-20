Woman weightlifter Basami makes history

TEHRAN - Poupak Basami made history by becoming the first Iranian woman to compete at an International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championships.

The 27-year-old finished sixth in the women's 55 kilograms D session after managing a total of 158kg.

That was made up of 72kg in the snatch and 86kg in the clean and jerk.

Iran has sent four women to the Championships for the first time ever.

The prestigious competition started on Sept. 18 and will run for nine days in Pattaya, Thailand.