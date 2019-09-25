Iran’s Dehdar claims bronze at IWF World C'ships

TEHRAN – Iran’s Reza Dehdar snatched a bronze medal at the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championships on Wednesday.

The Iranian representative lifted 175kg in the snatch before winning the clean and jerk with his final attempt at 219kg to register a total of 394kg.

Yauheni Tsikhantsou from Belarus won the gold medal in the total with 398kg, having ranked second in the snatch with 180kg and also second in the clean and jerk on 218kg.

The silver medal went to Korean Yunseong Jin who lifted 397kg in total. He lifted 181kg in the snatch and 216kg in clean and jerk.

Ali Miri from Iran had already won a silver medal at 89kg event.

The 2019 World Weightlifting Championships are being held in Pattaya, Thailand.

The World Weightlifting Championships is an event organized by International Weightlifting Federation (IWF).