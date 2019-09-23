Iran’s Miri snatches silver at IWF World C’ships

TEHRAN – Ali Miri from Iran claimed a silver medal at the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championships on Monday.

Miri managed 167kg in the snatch and 207kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 374kg.

Armenian lifter Hakob Mkrtchyan finished on 375kg overall with 167kg in the snatch and 208kg in the clean and jerk.

Georgian Revaz Davitadze was third overall with 371kg after managing 172kg in the snatch and 199kg in the clean and jerk.

The total field for the IWF World Championships, which are due to conclude on Friday (September 27), is made up of 606 athletes – 323 men and 283 women.

The 2019 World Weightlifting Championships are being held in Pattaya, Thailand.

The World Weightlifting Championships is an event organized by International Weightlifting Federation (IWF). The first competition, held in March 1891, was won by Edward Lawrence Levy of England.