U.S. has resorted to 'maximum deception' against Iran: UN envoy

TEHRAN – The Iranian ambassador to the United Nations has written a letter to the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council rejecting claims that Iran was behind the attacks on the Saudi Aramco oil facilities on September 14.

Majid Takhtravanchi said blaming Iran for the strikes on the oil facilities shows that Washington has resorted to “maximum deception” in line with its “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran.

U.S. Secretary of States Mike Pompeo has claimed that Iran was behind the drone attacks on the Saudi oil facilities claimed by the Yemenis.

PA/PA

