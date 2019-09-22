Iran displays Bavar-373 missile system in military parade

TEHRAN – In a military parade in south of Tehran on Sunday, the Iranian military displayed the Bavar-373 air defense missile system.

The parade marked the 39th anniversary of Saddam Hussein’s war against Iran.



Bavar-373 is a mobile missile defense system designed to intercept and destroy incoming hostile targets. The system employs missiles that have a maximum range of 300 kilometers. The system is capable of simultaneously detecting up to 300 targets, tracking 60 targets at once and engaging six targets at a time.

The system is a competitor to Russia’s S-300 missile system and brings quite a few substantial upgrades over its Russian equivalent.

According to the Fars news agency, the armed forces also displayed the home-made state-of-the-art missile defense system named ‘Khordad 15’ which is equipped with passive phased array radar system for detecting fighter jets, stealth targets and cruise missiles.

The system can trace targets, including fighter jets and enemy drones, 150km away and intercept them at a range of 120km.

It can also trace stealth targets in areas 85km in distance, and destroy them at a distance of 45km.

Eighteen home-made ballistic missiles, including Qadr, Emad, Sejjil, Khorramshahr and Qiam were also displayed during the parade.

In addition to the powerful missiles, the military also unveiled a newly-developed home-made mine-resistant ambush protected (MRAP) vehicle for the first time in the nationwide parades.

Also, a new artillery system named Ha’el (Barrier)’ was for the first unveiled during the Sunday parades which is equipped with a passive radar system and can intercept the targets in a stealth mode.

The artillery system is mobile and has been designed to confront low-altitude targets, including cruise missiles, aggressor drones or little flying objects.

NA/PA