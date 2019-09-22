Spanish cultural heritage show opens in Tehran

TEHRAN – Spain’s Archeological Museum of Alicante (MARQ) on Sunday opened a show in Tehran. The large-scale exhibition, being hosted by the National Museum of Iran, puts on show around 300 objects, some of which dating for millennia.

The exhibit is in return for a landmark Iranian exhibit titled “Iran, Cradle of Civilization” that the Spanish museum had hosted from March 14 to September 1, pulling in 101,108 visitors Spain and other nationalities.

“Iran, Cradle of Civilization” was previously on show at Drents Museum, Assen, the Netherlands, where it was well received by museumgoers from June to November 2018.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Jebrail Nokandeh, the director of the National Museum of Iran, said that holding joint exhibits in the Netherlands and Spain is a unique work and a symbol of Iran’s friendship with the two countries.

“Iran, Cradle of Civilization” turned the spotlight on the earliest developments of agriculture and livestock farming from the very beginning to cuneiform clay tablets, gold beakers and ornaments, bronze weapons and beautifully painted ceramics associated with successive Iranian kingdoms as it featured nearly two hundred pieces of a large span of Iranian history, starting from pre-historical era to the Islamic period.

