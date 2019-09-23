Russia calls accusations on Aramco strikes ‘flimsy’

Sergei Naryshkin, director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), said on Monday “flimsy” accusations about attacks on the Aramco oil facilities in Saudi Arabia are inadmissible.

“We obviously condemn such actions. However, very clear unbiased evidence of guilt is required. Flimsy allegations about some country, movement or any other force being the initiator of those actions are inadmissible,” TASS quoted Naryshkin as saying.

Unfounded allegations about some country being involved in the attack on the oil facilities are inadmissible, he noted.

Yemenis launched drone attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil installations on September 14, disrupting half of the country’s oil supply.

However, Washington and Riyadh claimed Iran was behind the attacks. Tehran has said blaming Iran for the attack is part of a larger game against Iran in line with Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Tehran.

