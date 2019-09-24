Hamed Haddadi signs for Naft Abadan

TEHRAN – Iran Super League champions Naft Abadan landed experienced 34-year old Iranian international center Hamed Haddadi.

Haddadi played most recently at Champville in Lebanese LBL league. In eight games, he averaged 14.1ppg, 11.3rpg, 4.0apg and 1.8bpg last season. Haddadi helped them to win the regular season and make it to the semifinals. He also played for Xinjiang Flying Tige (CBA) in Chinese league where in 22 games he had 10.5ppg, 10.7rpg, 3.1apg and 1.6bpg.

Haddadi was one of Iran’s players in the 2019 FIBA World Cup and helped Team Melli book a place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

He is in Thailand to accompany Naft Abadan at the 2019 FIBA Asia Champions Cup

Naft Abadan are drawn in Pool A along with Bahrain’s Al-Muharraq, Fubon Braves of Chinese Taipei and Thailand’s Hi-Tech Bangkok City.