Iran calls European trio accusations ‘provocative’ and ‘very destructive’

TEHRAN – Accusations by Britain, France and Germany - known as E3- that Iran was involved in the attacks on the Saudi Aramco oil facilities are “provocative” and “very destructive”, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said in a strongly-worded statement on Tuesday.

“Politically motivated accusations against governments along with adoption of policies that support the child-killer regime of Saudi Arabia through sending weapons to the country are dangerous, and the countries which issued this statement must bear responsibility for consequences,” the statement said.

In a joint statement on Monday, the leaders of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom strongly condemned the September 14 attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, and pinned the blame on Tehran.

“It is clear to us that Iran bears responsibility for this attack. There is no other plausible explanation,” the statement read.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the European statement, saying it is a “farcical reasoning” that “there is no other plausible explanation”.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns and dismisses the irresponsible claims made by the leaders of Britain, France and Germany about the attacks by the Yemeni government’s Armed Forces on the Saudi (oil) facilities, and stresses that holding a third-party government accountable for strikes that have occurred during a full-blown war between the Saudi and Yemeni parties and for which the Yemeni side has formally claimed responsibility, is per se a provocative and highly destructive measure, let alone that such a measure has been taken before any investigations, without providing any clue and proof, and has been only based upon the ridiculous justification that ‘there is no other explanation’,” Tasnim news agency quoted the statement as saying.

NA/PA