Zadboum appointed new head of TPO

TEHRAN- Iranian Industry Minister Reza Rahmani appointed Hamid Zadboum as the new head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO) and also a new deputy minister, TPO announced.

Zadboum, who was previously appointed as the active head of the organization, was promoted to be the official head of TPO and a deputy industry minister, in a decree on Tuesday.

He was a deputy at TPO before getting the position of acting head in the organization. Zadboum has also worked as Iran’s ambassador in Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

Mohammadreza Modoudi was appointed as the acting head of TPO in November 2018 after the ex-TPO head Mojtaba Khosrotaj announced his resignation following the implementation of a new law banning employment of the retired officials.

EF/MA

