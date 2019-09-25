“Am I a Wolf?” wins Grand Prix at Parisian animation festival

TEHRAN – Iranian director Amir-Hushang Moein’s award-winning short movie “Am I a Wolf?” has been honored with the Grand Prix at the 12th Paris International Animation Film Festival (PIAFF).

Winners were awarded during the closing day of the festival on September 23 in the French capital, Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA), which is the producer of the movie, announced on Wednesday.

The movie tells the story of children who perform the familiar story of the wolf and the yearlings in school as a puppet show. The nanny goat grieving for its yearlings and the angry wolf in its solitude face each other.

“Am I a Wolf?” has been screened at several international events and won awards from some of them. It was honored with a New Face Award at the 22nd Japan Media Arts Festival in May. The film also received the Children’s Dreams award at the 7th Insomnia International Animation Film Festival in Kaluga, Russia in July.

In addition, the 6th Tripoli Film Festival in Lebanon picked “Am I a Wolf?” as best animated film in June.

Photo: “Am I a Wolf?” by Iranian director Amir-Hushang Moein.

