Three Iranians shortlisted for Beach Soccer Stars awards

TEHRAN - The 50 nominees for the Beach Soccer Stars awards, as well as the 12 nominees for the Best Coach of the Year award, have been unveiled.

From this list, captains and coaches of all the beach soccer national teams will vote for the Best Player and Best Coach of the year.

The awards will be presented at the Beach Soccer Stars gala on 9 November in Dubai, the UAE.

Peyman Hosseini as well as Mohammad Ahmadzadeh and Mohammad Moradi are the Iranian players in the list.

As well as these categories, in this year's Beach Soccer Stars night, the Best Women's Player, Best Goal, Rising Star and Best Event will also be awarded, beachsoccer.com reported.