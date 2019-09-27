Leader: Europeans have practically stayed committed to U.S. sanctions

TEHRAN - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Thursday that the Europeans have failed to meet their nuclear commitments and Iran should not pin hope on them.

“Despite their commitments, the Europeans have practically stayed committed to sanctions of the United States and have taken no action. It is very unlikely that they will be able to do anything for the Islamic Republic. So, we should not pin hope on the Europeans,” he said during a meeting with members of the Assembly of Experts.

“We must not at all place hope and trust on anyone except for the domestic forces.”

“As frequently mentioned before, we should not at all place hope and trust on anyone except for the domestic forces, in particular, not on those that have raised the flag of hostility against the Islamic Republic and the Islamic establishment, firstly led by the U.S., and next by the European countries,” the khamenei.ir quoted the Leader as saying.

He said that the motives of the European states do not differ from the motives behind the U.S. actions.

“These few European countries openly show hostility to the Islamic Republic. Their motives for hostility with the Islamic Republic are not inherently different from those of the United States; even though, the United States is quite peculiar,” he stated.

The Leader added, “[The Europeans] do not have the same capabilities, hegemony and facilities [as the U.S.]; but, the mentality of the European leaders is the same as that of the United States officials. They enter the scene as mediators, they negotiate, contact, make calls, make lengthy speeches, and make commitments, but they are not truthful.”

“After the nuclear deal, when several European officials came to our country, and met with us, I told some of them at the time, ‘these visits alone are useless; if you are honest and really want to work with the Islamic Republic, take action’; but they did not act upon it, as you noticed. And they all adhered to those secondary sanctions that the United States imposed without taking any steps [against it],” he said.

Elsewhere, he said, “Which government in the world today is as abhorrent as the United States is? I do not think any government. The Zionist regime may be somehow similarly abhorrent, but the United States’ government is the most abhorrent government in the world right now, according to the information that is reaching us from various sources.”

He mentioned that even the European officials admit the West’s failure in reaching out to the world.

“The Europeans admit it themselves; a few days ago at the United Nation General Assembly, one of the European leaders gave an hour-long speech, indicating the fact that Western civilization and Western countries are declining. That is, those who are our enemies and are opposed to us also admit that they are declining,” the Leader pointed out.

