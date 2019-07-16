Leader: British act of ‘piracy’ won’t go unanswered

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has condemned the British government’s illegal seizure of an Iranian supertanker in Gibraltar, saying the act of “piracy” will not go unanswered.

“The evil England conducts piracy and steals our ship,” the Leader said. “They carry out an atrocity and give it a legal form.”

“The Islamic Republic and the establishment’s pious elements would not leave these enmities unanswered,” he added.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks during a Tuesday morning meeting with Friday prayers leaders from all across the country.

The meeting came on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the first Friday prayers held after the Islamic Revolution, Mehr reported.

On July 4, British Royal Marines in Gibraltar stormed the Iran-operated supertanker Grace 1 off the coast of Gibraltar, seizing the 300,000-ton vessel based on the accusation that it was carrying oil to Syria in possible violation of the European Union’s sanctions on the war-torn Arab country.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has said the seizure took place upon an order by the United States. White House national security advisor John Bolton has praised the move.

Iran has said the act amounts to piracy. It has also denied reports that the supertanker was carrying oil to Syria.

“Contrary to Britain’s announcement, the tanker was not bound for Syria, and the port mentioned is not capable of receiving such a tanker,” Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told reporters on July 7.

MH/