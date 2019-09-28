Chinese FM urges Persian Gulf states to form ‘platform for dialogue’

China’s chief diplomat, Wang Yi, suggested on Friday that countries bordering the Persian Gulf “should be urged to establish a platform for dialogue and consultation.”

The remarks by Wang came two days after the Iranian president at the UN headquarters in New York invited the countries directly affected by the recent incidents in the Persian Gulf region to join the “Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE)”.

China’s Wang says it is necessary to “ensure that this historic outcome (JCPOA) is not derailed.” Wang also said the 2015 deal on Iran’s nuclear program has an effect on global peace and security and asked all parties signatory to the deal to work jointly to keep it alive.

"The Iranian nuclear issue affects world peace and security. All parties need to work together to uphold the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and ensure that this historic outcome is not derailed," CNN quoted Wang as telling the UN General Assembly.

He added, "Given the growing tensions in the Middle East and the Gulf region, China proposes the following: the Iranian nuclear issue should be speedily brought back to the track of the JCPOA; the (Persian) Gulf countries should be urged to establish a platform for dialogue and consultation; and countries from outside the region should play a positive role in maintaining security in the region," he said.

Donald Trump abandoned the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran in May 2018 and restored previous sanctions and ordered new ones against Iran. In May, he also ordered a total ban on Iran’s oil exports and threatened to punish any country that buys oil from Iran.

The remaining members of the nuclear deal are China, Russia, France, Germany, Britain, and the European Union.

On May 8, exactly one year after the U.S. left the deal and imposed sanctions, Tehran announced that its strategic patience is over and announced a gradual reeducation of its commitments otherwise it is protected from illegal sanctions.