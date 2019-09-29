FIBA Asia Champions Cup: Naft Abadan come third, Alvark Tokyo win title

TEHRAN – Naft Abadan of Iran finished in third place at the 2019 FIBA Asia Champions Cup on Sunday.

Naft Abadan defeated feisty Bahrain’s Muharraq squad, 81-69, to secure 3rd place.

Saeid Davarpanah had his way against Muharraq and finished with 31 points from 7 three-pointers to lead all scorers in the win.

Alvark Tokyo displayed their determination to avenge last year's loss to beat Al Riyadi 98-74 and claim their first ever FIBA Asia Champions Cup title.

The two-time B. League champions had lost in Final of the 2018 edition of the competition and came back stronger and focused to win it all this time. The title is the first ever by a Japanese Club in the FIBA Asia Champions Cup.

Alvark’s Alex Kirk had 18 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 blocks in the win and was named the FIBA Asia Champions Cup 2019 MVP. He is joined by Daiki Tanaka, Wael Arakji, Hamed Haddadi, and Kevin Murphy.