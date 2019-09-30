Official stresses media’s key role in promoting Ashura’s message during Arbaeen

TEHRAN – Deputy Culture Minister for Press Affairs Mohammad Khodadi has stressed the importance of the media’s role in promoting the message of Ashura during the Arbaeen gathering.

He made the remarks in a press conference on Monday attended by a large number of media experts and journalists.

Ashura is the 10th day of Muharram, the day upon which Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions were martyred in Karbala as a result of their valiant stand against the injustices of the oppressive Umayyad dynasty in 680 CE.

Arbaeen, which will be observed on October 19 this year, marks the end of the 40-day mourning period following the martyrdom of the Imam and his loyal companions on Ashura.

“This is a unique gathering in the world where hundreds of thousands of people come together to promote the message of peace and unity,” he added.

“The media’s duty is to convey this message to those who don’t have the opportunity to attend,” he remarked.

Khodadi said that a number of international media will be covering the gathering.

“The media plays a vital role by covering this great event properly through their news, informing people of the facilities provided throughout the journey,” he noted.

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians embark on a journey to the Iraqi city of Karbala to observe Arbaeen at the holy shrines of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of the Shia, and his brother, Hazrat Abbas (AS).

Khodadi also mentioned that a committee has been established at his office to provide more information about the great event.

He also gave some details about the number of Iranian media, including news agencies, newspapers, monthly, and periodicals that are either active or have an activity license in the country, and how his office and the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance were able to help and support the media by providing the required papers to bypass the economic sanctions imposed by the U.S.

Photo: Deputy Culture Minister for Press Affairs Mohammad Khodadi speaks during a press conference at his office in Tehran on September 30, 2019. (Mehr/Majid Asgaripur)

RM/MMS/YAW