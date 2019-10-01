“Tattoo” named best short at Tirana festival, qualifies for Oscars  

TEHRAN – “Tattoo” by Iranian director Farhad Delaram won the Golden Owl for best short on Sunday at the 19th Tirana International Film Festival, Albania’s Academy Awards short films qualifying event.

The film is about a young girl who wants to renew her driver’s license but she is sent to the traffic police center for her tattoos.

Iranian producer and director Farnuh Samadi, Greek filmmaker Konstantina Kotzamani and Serbian critic Vladan Petkovic were the members of the jury for the short competition, which also featured “Staircase” by Mohsen Banihashemi and “Dissect” by Siavash Shahabi, all from Iran.

In addition, “A+”, a short film by Iranian director Behrang Mirzai, won the Ron Holloway award, which is presented to the best debut film.

“The Father”, a co-production between Bulgaria and Greece co-directed by Petar Valchanov and Kristina Grozeva, won the Golden Owl for best feature film, and the award for best director went to Bosnian filmmaker Ena Sendijarevic for her “Take Me Somewhere Nice” co-produced by the Netherlands and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The festival also organized a retrospective of Iranian filmmakers Ali Asgari and Samadi.

Asgari’s “Tonight Is Not a Good Night for Dying”, “Barbie”, “More Than Two Hours”, “The Baby”, “The Pain” and “Delay” were reviewed during the festival.

The retrospective also screened “The Silence” co-directed by Asgari and Samadi.

“Gaze” and “The Role” by Samadi were also screened in this section.



Asgari and Samadi also held master classes during the event.

Photo: Behdokht Valian acts in a scene from “Tattoo” by Farhad Delaram. (Mohammad Masumi)

