Guardian Council ratifies bill on child citizenship

TEHRAN – The Guardian Council ratified a bill amending the law on conferring citizenship on children born to an Iranian mother and a foreign father, Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei, Guardian Council spokesman told ISNA news agency on Wednesday.

The Guardian Council of the Constitution is an appointed and constitutionally mandated 12-member council that wields considerable power and influence.

To become a law, any bill passed by the Majlis must be reviewed and approved by the Guardian Council. The Guardian Council holds veto power over all legislation approved by the Majlis.

According to article one of the bill, children of Iranian women and non-Iranian men who were born before or after the law can be an Iranian citizen in case the Iranian mother requested if they have no security problem before the age of 18.

These children, after reaching the age of 18, can apply for Iranian citizenship if not requested by the mother, then will be granted Iranian citizenship in case of no security problem.

