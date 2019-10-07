Iranian mothers allowed to pass on citizenship to children

TEHRAN – The Iranian parliament (Majlis) on Monday declared a law to the government allowing children of an Iranian mother and foreign father to get Iranian citizenship.

According to the law, children of Iranian women and non-Iranian men who were born before or after the law can be an Iranian citizen in case the Iranian mother requested if they have no security problem before the age of 18.

These children, after reaching the age of 18, can apply for Iranian citizenship if not requested by the mother, then will be granted Iranian citizenship in case of no security problem.

