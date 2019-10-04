What’s in Tehran art galleries

* An exhibition of paintings by Arash Mehraf is underway at Negar Gallery.

The exhibit named “The Green Desert” will run until October 10 at the gallery located at 33 Delaram Alley, Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.

Painting

* Homa Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Masud Aslani.

The exhibit titled “Continuing the Path of Poets” runs until October 15 at the gallery located at No. 8, Forth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Paintings by Sahar Lellahi are on display in an exhibition at Golestan Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until October 9 at the gallery that can be found at 34 Kamasai St. in the Darus neighborhood.

* A collection of paintings by Samira Eskandarfar is currently on view in an exhibition at Tarrahan Azad Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Alcohol Room” will run until October 15 at the gallery located at 5 Salmas Square, off Fatemi St.

* Rahman Ahmadi-Maleki is showcasing his latest paintings in an exhibition at Idea Gallery.

The exhibit named “Love Galaxy” will be running until October 9 at the gallery, which can be found at 26, 18th St. off Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* A group of artists including Fatemeh Ebrahimi, Nazanin Zadmehr, Saber Taheri, Mohammad Jalili, Fatemeh Bozorgi and Rayeheh Sajjadian is displaying their paintings in an exhibition at Vista Gallery.

Entitled “Scattered”, the exhibition will be running until October 15 at the gallery located at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.

* An exhibition of paintings by Kheirollah Asghari is underway at Haft Samar Gallery.

The exhibit titled “You Are Fantastic, Oh Tree” runs until October 9 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fifth Alley, Kuh-e Nur St., Motahhari Ave.



Print

* Artibition Gallery is hosting an exhibition of prints by a group of artists including Nasser Ovissi, Parvaneh Etemadi, Baran Ahmadi, Nazila Moqadam, Shadi Saeidi, Masud Jazani and Shiva Sarlak.

The exhibit entitled “Increasing” runs until October 13 at the gallery located at Qandi Alley, Sasanipur St., Golnabi St., off Shariati Ave.



Calligraphic painting

* An exhibition of calligraphic paintings by Omid Khakbaz is underway at Atbin Gallery.

The exhibit named “Turning Epochs” will continue until October 15 at the gallery located at 42 Khakzad Alley, Vali-e Asr Ave. near the Parkway Intersection.

* Shalman Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of calligraphic paintings by Qodrat Nasser.

The exhibit entitled “Tellar” will run until October 9 at the gallery located at 27 Kavusi Alley, West Rudbar St., off Mirdamad Blvd.



Multimedia

* Paintings and sets of installation by Fattaneh Mohammadi is currently underway in an exhibition at Shamis Gallery.

The exhibit named “Woman in Contemporary World” runs until October 10 at the gallery located at 8 Daniali St., Andarzgu Blvd. in the Farmanieh neighborhood.

ABU/MMS/YAW