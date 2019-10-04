Iranian artists attend Don Quixote exhibit in Frankfurt 

TEHRAN – Four Iranian artists are presenting their latest works at the Artist/Don Quixote international exhibition project in Frankfurt.

The project is curated by the Frankfurt-based Iranian artist, Ahmad Rafi, who has invited the artists to share their personal approach and interpretation of the figure of Don Quixote, the organizers have announced.

“Don Quixote” is a Spanish novel by Miguel de Cervantes. The 1605 novel tells the story of a middle-aged Spanish man, Don Quixote. Obsessed with the chivalrous ideals touted in books he has read, he decides to take up his lance and sword to defend the helpless, undo wrongs and bring justice to the world.

The Iranian artists are Shahram Karimi, who is attending the exhibit with his mixed-media video installation, Mehdi Naderi with a documentary, and Amir Mobed with an art performance. Choreographer Mohsen Hosseini will also give a performance at the exhibition.

In the Artist/Don Quixote international exhibition, the international performance artists transform the knight and heroism of one of the most famous anti-heroes of world literature into performances lasting several hours.

The project began in Aschaffenburg on July 20 and next moved to Frankfurt on September 20 and will be running until October 20.

Thomas Breuer, Jürgen Fritz, Jürgen Hafner, Karin Hoerler, Eckhard Kuchenbecker Vollrad Coachman and Wolfgang Müllerschön are among other artists participating in the event with their art projects including installation, music project, painting, video and video art.

Photo: Shahram Karimi's mixed-media video installation “Look” is on display at the Artist/Don Quixote international exhibition project in Frankfurt.

RM/MMS/YAW